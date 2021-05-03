TİKA's Erenler Sofrası is in Ethiopia

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program carried out by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), food packages have been distributed to needy people in Ethiopia.

The Ramadan food aid program now continues in Ethiopia, which has been carried out by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) under the name “Erenler Sofrası” since the year 2021 was declared as the Year of Yunus Emre, Ahi Evran and Haji Bektash Veli who are the spiritual legacies of Anatolia.

In his statement, TİKA’s Addis Ababa Program Coordinator Cengiz Polat recorded that 850 aid packages consisting of basic food supplies have been distributed at the Orphan Care Children Center, the Ethiopia Cancer Center and the Legetafo Refugee Camp. Polat said: "As you know, the year 2021 was declared by UNESCO as the 'Year of Yunus Emre, Haji Bektash Veli and Ahi Evran' and it was decided that this should be celebrated under the auspices of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Therefore, as TİKA, we set tables all around the world under the name 'Erenler Sofrası'." Having reminded that Ethiopia was the land of Bilal Al-Habashi, the first muezzin of Islam, as well as the country of Al Nejashi, the king that embraced the Muslims during the first migration, Polat said: "I'd like to proudly state that one of our most important projects in Ethiopia as TİKA is the restoration of the consulate building in Harar from the Ottoman era, whereas the other one is the restoration of the shrine of Al Nejashi and 15 companions." Polat also recorded that Ethiopia, the country which embraced the first refugees of Islam, has been facing difficulties recently and that they wanted to reach out a helping hand to Ethiopians during these rough times.