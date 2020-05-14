TİKA Provides Ramadan Aid to Displaced Families in Ethiopia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed food parcels containing staples to 820 families in the Gelan Camp, a camp for the displaced in the Oromia Region.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Addis Ababa Yaprak Alp and TİKA’s Addis Ababa Coordinator Mehmet Ali Yetiş attended the distribution ceremony at the camp. In his statement, Musa Cemal, a member of the camp’s executive committee, stressed that TİKA provided vital support for displaced people, and said, “We would like thank TİKA, which remembers us during every difficult period.”

Abdella Siraj, father of 5 and a beneficiary of the project, said that the food parcels distributed by TİKA would help them breathe a sigh of relief during the month of Ramadan.

Hygiene Products Were Provided to Combat COVID-19

Always standing in solidarity with Ethiopia in its fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), TİKA also provided 1.7 tons of hygiene products to Ethiopia’s Ministry of Women, Children, and Youth Affairs.