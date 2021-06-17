TİKA Provides 10 Tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance for Tigray Region in Ethiopia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Tigray Region in Ethiopia.

In his speech at the delivery ceremony of humanitarian assistance, Cengiz Polat, TİKA’s Addis Ababa Program Coordinator, stated that they provided food aid for Tigray Region, where conflicts have been ongoing for 7 months since November 3, 2020. Polat noted that TİKA delivered 10 tonnes of food, including rice, flour, lentils, and oil, to the officials of the Ministry of Peace of Ethiopia to be distributed to those in need in Tigray Region. Pointing out that Turkey and Ethiopia have many things in common, Polat said, “Ethiopia and Turkey, where the Nile and the Euphrates originate respectively, are very similar as they are both sources of two great rivers that irrigate the same basin of civilization.” Stating that Ethiopia has been going through difficult times in recent years, Polat said, “We believe that Ethiopia will overcome all its problems and earn its well-deserved place in the modern world soon.”

- Conflicts continue in Tigray

More than one million people have been displaced from the province since the attack of the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which rules Tigray Province, on the Northern Command of Ethiopia on November 3, 2020 and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s order of military operation on TPLF. Even though Ethiopia captured Mekelle, the capital of Tigray Province, as a result of a large-scale military operation, conflicts still continue in some regions. The United Nations (UN) warned of “famine” in Tigray Region on June 8.