20 Feb 2018

Sweden Donates 10.5 Million USD for Refugee Program

Report
from Government of Ethiopia
Published on 19 Feb 2018 View Original

Addis Ababa, February 19/2018 - The Swedish government has provided 10.5 million USD for livelihood and resilience-building activities of refugees and host communities.

The financial support is meant to improve the livelihood of refugees in Dolo Ado Refugees Camp in Somali Regional State.

Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA), Deputy Director Zeynu Jemal said the support will benefit 100,000 refugees in the camp.

The refugees that take part in the program will engage in various activities like afforestation, income generation in farming, market linkage.

Zeynu added that the program also creates job opportunities for the youth and "this will definitely have impact on stopping migration.”

Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Development Co-operation at Swedish Embassy, Annika Nordin, said, “This is a new initiative in Dolo Ado where there are two rivers and they can do irrigation and not be so dependent on rain and to support refugees to come out of the camp and work outside in the community at the same time. It supports the host community to do agriculture and also produce food for people and animals.”

Nordin added that "we are happy to support this resilience program and welcome the expected improvements in logistic, insurance and early warning systems nationwide."

World Food Program Country Director, Joyce Luma said “WFP will be able to continue supporting immediate humanitarian needs, while also working together to change lives through long-term food insecurity.”

The Ethiopian government, World Food Program, Mercy Corps and Farm Africa will implement the program.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.