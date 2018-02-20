Sweden Donates 10.5 Million USD for Refugee Program

Addis Ababa, February 19/2018 - The Swedish government has provided 10.5 million USD for livelihood and resilience-building activities of refugees and host communities.

The financial support is meant to improve the livelihood of refugees in Dolo Ado Refugees Camp in Somali Regional State.

Administration for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA), Deputy Director Zeynu Jemal said the support will benefit 100,000 refugees in the camp.

The refugees that take part in the program will engage in various activities like afforestation, income generation in farming, market linkage.

Zeynu added that the program also creates job opportunities for the youth and "this will definitely have impact on stopping migration.”

Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Development Co-operation at Swedish Embassy, Annika Nordin, said, “This is a new initiative in Dolo Ado where there are two rivers and they can do irrigation and not be so dependent on rain and to support refugees to come out of the camp and work outside in the community at the same time. It supports the host community to do agriculture and also produce food for people and animals.”

Nordin added that "we are happy to support this resilience program and welcome the expected improvements in logistic, insurance and early warning systems nationwide."

World Food Program Country Director, Joyce Luma said “WFP will be able to continue supporting immediate humanitarian needs, while also working together to change lives through long-term food insecurity.”

The Ethiopian government, World Food Program, Mercy Corps and Farm Africa will implement the program.