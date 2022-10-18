Strengthening healthcare systems for vulnerable communities

UNOPS-implemented projects funded by the government of Japan are increasing access to healthcare for some of the world's most vulnerable.

In too many parts of the world, people are prevented from receiving quality healthcare.

And for vulnerable communities faced with a lack of medical infrastructure and difficulty getting vital medical equipment, the challenge of receiving basic health services can seem impossible to overcome.

To address this, UNOPS is strengthening the resilience of healthcare systems around the world, using more than $18 million in funding from the government of Japan. Here are just a few examples.

PROVIDING MOBILE HEALTH CLINICS

Several years of conflict in Yemen have resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. More than 23 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance – and of that number, nearly 13 million people are in acute need.

A lack of access to health and other essential services is contributing to a public health crisis, with nearly 22 million people needing support to access critical health services.

Economic issues, the COVID-19 pandemic and outbreaks of other diseases have further worsened the health situation in the country. And flash floods that hit the southern part of Yemen in 2020 devastated infrastructure and local public services, including sanitation and healthcare.

To support the provision of essential health services, UNOPS procured eight mobile clinics equipped with the necessary medical equipment and supplies.

The mobile clinics, which will be distributed in southern governorates in Yemen, are expected to provide health services to approximately 50,000 people – nearly 50 per cent of whom are women – each year.

INCREASING ACCESS TO WATER AND SANITATION FACILITIES

According to the International Organization for Migration, there are more than 2 million people who are internally displaced in Ethiopia.

Qoloji Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, located in Ethiopia's Somali Regional State, houses more than 80,000 IDPs. They face multiple health, security, livelihood and quality of life challenges.

Cholera and other epidemic outbreaks remain a major public health threat. And the COVID-19 pandemic added even more pressure on an already fragile healthcare system.

The existing water supply infrastructure wasn't enough to satisfy demand. This – coupled with the pandemic, crowded living conditions and inadequate access to basic services – was a recipe for a healthcare disaster.

To address this, UNOPS is working to improve water supply infrastructure and sanitation facilities in Qoloji Camp. As part of this, UNOPS will construct two additional boreholes, four 96m3 water reservoirs, 16 water points and 10 new ventilated improved pit latrines.

More than 24,000 people – predominantly children and women – will benefit from improved access to water and sanitation facilities.

INCREASING OXYGEN SUPPLY

Northeast Nigeria's Borno State – home to 5.8 million people, including internally displaced persons – had no functioning oxygen plant and no private companies that produced them in the area.

Healthcare facilities have had to turn to other hospitals or private companies in neighbouring states to purchase oxygen cylinders and concentrators, at higher prices. Security challenges due to a protracted insurgency in the area have prevented oxygen from reaching areas where it's needed most.

To help strengthen and build the resilience of healthcare services for conflict-affected communities in Borno State, UNOPS constructed two new medical oxygen plants and associated housing. Each plant supplies oxygen to health centres in the local area.

In addition to the oxygen plants, 23 health centres were equipped with solar direct drive refrigerators – which use solar energy to freeze water, with the energy stored in the frozen bank used to keep the refrigerator cold – for vaccine storage. This will help improve childhood vaccination programmes, especially for children under the age of 5.

STRENGTHENING HEALTHCARE SYSTEM CAPACITY

In Ukraine, some medical facilities faced serious challenges providing timely and effective treatment for both urgent and chronic conditions. Outdated medical equipment didn't allow for speedy diagnoses, delaying the provision of appropriate medical care.

Budget constraints made it difficult to replace the outdated equipment. And the COVID-19 pandemic placed even more pressure on Ukraine's healthcare system as the demand for urgent medical treatment grew.

To help strengthen the capacity of Ukraine's healthcare system, UNOPS procured state-of-the-art medical equipment for medical facilities around the country.

The medical facilities received, among other things, imaging equipment such as CT scanners and x-ray machines – the demand for which increased as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

The new equipment helps physicians more quickly diagnose medical issues, speeding up the provision of appropriate treatment and improving the quality of care for more than 20,000 patients a year.

This project was implemented prior to the 2022 conflict in Ukraine

PROCURING CRITICALLY NEEDED MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES

The ongoing conflict in Syria has led to a widespread humanitarian crisis. Nearly 7 million people are internally displaced and more than 14 million people across the country are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The conflict continues to severely disrupt the healthcare system. Civilians – particularly women and children – bear the brunt. And the COVID-19 pandemic worsened existing vulnerabilities in the country's healthcare system.

To increase equitable access to humanitarian life-saving and life-sustaining health services for the most vulnerable – as well as to support COVID-19 emergency response efforts – UNOPS is procuring and distributing critically needed medical equipment and supplies for 22 health facilities* in Syria. UNOPS is also training healthcare providers and relevant staff on the use and maintenance of the equipment.

The health facilities – spread across Aleppo, As-Sweida, Damascus and Rural Damascus Governorates – receive around 720,000 people a year, with more than 9.8 million people calling the governorates home.

It has also helped support the provision of continuous care and strengthened the resilience of community health services.

*As of September 2022

PROVIDING VITAL MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND RENEWABLE ENERGY

Lebanon’s ongoing health, financial and energy crisis has severely impacted access to essential public services.

Over the years, a lack of funding, healthcare workers, medical supplies and equipment, resulted in Lebanon's healthcare sector struggling to meet increased demand. A severe shortage in the supply of electricity – with some areas of Lebanon receiving as little as two hours of energy a day – has also impacted healthcare services.

To help address the urgent situation, UNOPS procured critical medical equipment for 16 government hospitals across Lebanon and provided renewable energy solutions for critical public hospitals, Rafic Hariri University Hospital and Baabda Governmental University Hospital. This provides a sustainable source of electricity while also helping to reduce operational expenses for the two hospitals amid the catastrophic inflation including fuel prices.

The rehabilitated facilities provide about 200,000 people with better access to healthcare services – including Syrian refugees who have fled to Lebanon to escape violent conflict in their home country.

IMPROVING ACCESS TO HEALTH SERVICES

In the State of Palestine, the measures used to contain the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted access to critical services in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. This has particularly impacted poorer households, women-headed households, children, older people and people with disabilities.

To help improve access to health services, UNOPS procured essential medical equipment and supplies for health facilities in East Jerusalem and Gaza. This helped meet the increased demand caused by COVID-19 and helped ensure the continuity of critical health services. UNOPS also procured wheelchairs and walkers for elderly people and people with disabilities in the West Bank.

And in the Gaza Strip, around 2 million Palestinians face long blackouts due to the electricity crisis, which has also affected school infrastructure – impacting children’s ability to access education.

Backup generators were used to provide electricity, but they are unreliable due to their dependence on unaffordable fuel and spare parts. To alleviate this, UNOPS procured and installed solar panels to provide selected schools with a more cost-efficient and sustainable energy supply.

REHABILITATING HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

Jordan hosts the second largest number of registered refugees per capita in the world, with more than 650,000 registered Syrian refugees in the country – or roughly 1 in 15 people in Jordan.

As public health facilities struggled to cope with the increased demand, the COVID-19 pandemic further aggravated existing vulnerabilities in the healthcare sector.

To support the provision of critical health services to both Syrian refugees and Jordanians, in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic, UNOPS rehabilitated the emergency department and isolation units at King Hussein Medical Centre as well as rehabilitated intensive care units at Prince Zaid Hospital and Prince Ali Hospital.

As part of the project, UNOPS also procured medical equipment and furniture for the rehabilitated health facilities, which serve around 730,000 people.

REHABILITATING HEALTH CENTRES IN CONFLICT-AFFECTED AREAS

Years of conflict in Iraq have left around 1.2 million Iraqis internally displaced and 4.1 million in need of humanitarian assistance – and destroyed or severely damaged many healthcare centres.

This has impacted communities' access to basic health services in many parts of the country – the COVID-19 pandemic has further strained essential health services.

To address this, UNOPS rehabilitated seven primary health centres in Anbar governorate as well as procured much-needed medical equipment, supplies and furniture.

Using a gender-sensitive and inclusive approach, the rehabilitation included adding areas where nursing mothers can breastfeed in privacy, ensuring there are separate toilets for men and women, and adding ramps to enable access for people with mobility issues.

The health centres have provided more than 123,000 people with improved access to healthcare services and have helped improve living conditions for people in the community, including vulnerable and marginalized populations, returnees and internally displaced persons.

UNOPS and Japan

The government of Japan has been a longstanding partner of UNOPS, funding projects throughout Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. With a focus on constructing and rehabilitating infrastructure in fragile environments, and providing humanitarian assistance, Japan's support contributes to UNOPS mission of helping people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development.