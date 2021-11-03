Strengthening epidemio-surveillance capabilities and underlying regulatory frameworks in eastern Africa

Enabled the beneficiary countries to develop national surveillance plans, control strategies, and preparedness, response and contingency plans, which are already being used by the national veterinary services. For example, the United Republic of Tanzania implemented its ASF strategy to address an outbreak in the Southern Highlands region from October to November 2020. Furthermore, Uganda applied the national anthrax control strategy to address an occurrence near Queen Elizabeth National Park in December 2020 and January 2021.