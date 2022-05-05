Status of Drought across the Eastern Horn of Africa 2020 - 2022 Period (3rd May 2022)

Main Highlights

▪ The eastern Horn of Africa region has experienced drought conditions following consecutive poor seasons since late 2020 leading to significant impacts on production, vegetation, water resources, food insecurity and livelihoods.

▪ Severe water shortage and significant vegetation deficits has grossly impacted on livestock production, productivity and body condition that has lowered their market prices amidst rising food prices. Over 3 million livestock deaths have occurred in Kenya and Ethiopia while official reporting for Somalia is lacking.

▪ The combined effect of drought and other shocks has led to significant deterioration in food security from 12-14 million people in first quarter of 2022 to at least 15 - 16 million in the second quarter as the drought conditions intensified.

▪ The much-awaited March-May rains to replenish water resources, regenerate vegetation and support crop production started late and were generally low (below 20mm) in most drought affected areas in March. In April, the rainfall amount and geographic coverage increased including to south-central Somalia but have largely remained below-average.

▪ As a result, the vegetation is still in poor condition but might slightly improve towards the end of season given that it takes time for vegetation to respond to moisture availability. However, high temperatures amidst below-average rains implies that rangelands may not fully recover and might experience earlier-than-normal deterioration in coming months. Similarly, water resources across northeastern Kenya, southern and southeast Ethiopia and Somalia have not adequately replenished and communities will continue facing water shortage. Measures to enhance access to water in coming months are needed.

▪ The onset of rains has allowed for crop planting to start including in parts of Somalia. However, the seasonal harvests might be affected by reduced area planted, insufficient moisture, and other socio-economic factors leading to a consecutive season with below-average harvests.

▪ The current seasonal performance (March-April 2022) mirrors the situation in 2021 unlike other drought years (2011, 2017, 2019) that had significant rainfall deficits. However, the vegetation and land surface temperature in early April mirrors that of 2011 and 2019. It is there possible that the situation could deteriorate further and much faster given the likelihood of belowaverage rainfall and high temperatures in May in eastern Kenya, southeast Ethiopia and parts of Somalia. The RAM unit will continue monitoring the situation, providing updates for decision-making and programming.