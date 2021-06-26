Statement by the Secretary-General – on the killing of MSF humanitarian workers in Tigray

Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

I am deeply shocked by the murder of three Médecins Sans Frontiers (MSF) humanitarian workers in Tigray, Ethiopia. This is totally unacceptable and an appalling violation of International Humanitarian Law. The perpetrators must be found and severely punished.

I stand in solidarity with our humanitarian partners who are risking their lives to provide protection and relief to people in Tigray.