Statement from Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, about Ethiopia (25 August 2022)

New York, 25 August 2022

I was disturbed to learn of the forcible removal of fuel tankers from the warehouse of the World Food Programme in Mekelle, in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, yesterday.

These supplies – 12 tankers carrying over 570,000 litres of fuel – were meant to help the UN and its partners bring humanitarian supplies to people who badly need assistance. Without them, people will be left without food, nutrition supplements, medicines and other essential items. At a time when malnutrition and food insecurity are rising, the consequences can be dire.

I condemn all diversion of aid assets. Humanitarian relief supplies must be protected throughout Ethiopia. Obstruction of humanitarian aid must stop.

I further renew calls to restore basic services in Tigray, including banking and electricity systems, which would contribute substantially to an improvement in the humanitarian situation in that region.