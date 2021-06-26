Statement on the killing of three MSF aid workers in the Tigray Region

UN condemns killing of three MSF aid workers in the Tigray region in the strongest terms

The United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia, Dr. Catherine Sozi, condemns in the strongest term the killing of three Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members nearby Abi Adi in the Tigray region. The three staff members were murdered while implementing their humanitarian mission to alleviate the suffering of the local population affected by the conflict.

“I am appalled and outraged by this horrific attack, which must be fully investigated, signalling that there is no impunity for such atrocious crimes”, Dr Sozi emphasised.

“Aid workers are not a target. Like all civilians, they must be respected and protected, as required under international humanitarian law”, Dr. Sozi stressed. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the families and loved ones of our deceased colleagues. The United Nations stands with them and with the humanitarian community as we mourn the shocking and dreadful loss of three outstanding individuals”.