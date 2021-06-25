Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, on the killing of three humanitarian workers in Tigray

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of three staff members of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Tigray today, outside Abiy Addi, while delivering aid to those needing it most. We offer our deepest condolences to their loved ones.

This atrocity is another horrific example of the escalation of the conflict in Tigray and a flagrant breach of International Humanitarian Law.

It Follows the bombing of a market in Tigray earlier this week, targeting civilians and killing dozens. Indiscriminate and deliberate attacks against civilians have been ongoing been since the conflict started.

Next to continuous blockings of humanitarian workers while trying to deliver assistance to the people caught in the conflict, this represents yet another tragic attack against humanitarian workers in Tigray.

The targeting of civilians and aid workers adds to existing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity as well as the use of starvation and sexual violence as weapons of war. We reiterate the urgent call for an immediate ceasefire in Tigray and unrestricted humanitarian access to all those affected by the conflict in the region, and recall in the strongest possible terms that civilians and aid workers must not be a target.

