Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission on today’s attack in Addis Ababa, 23 June 2018

Addis Ababa, 23 June 2018: The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with shock and dismay of the attack that took place today during a rally in Addis Ababa in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reform agenda and efforts. He strongly condemns this cowardly attack that cannot be justified under any circumstances.

The Chairperson of the Commission expresses the African Union’s full solidarity with the Ethiopian people and Government, as well as with the victims of this criminal act. He reiterates the African Union’s support to the efforts of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Government to further unity, reconciliation, development and democracy in Ethiopia. A strong and stable Ethiopia is a tremendous asset for the region and Africa as a whole.