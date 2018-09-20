20 Sep 2018

Statement by the Chairperson of the Commission on the attacks against civilians in Burayu, Ethiopia

Report
from African Union
Published on 19 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (42.13 KB)

Addis Ababa, 19 September 2018: The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has received with utmost sadness and shock the news of the attack during the weekend against innocent civilians in the locality of Burayu, near Addis Ababa, in the course of which a number of people were killed and many others wounded and displaced.

The Chairperson of the Commission strongly condemns these cowardly acts, and stresses that the African Union shares the grief of the Ethiopian people. He expresses the African Union’s condolences to the Government of Ethiopia and the families of the victims, as well as its full solidarity at this moment of mourning.

The Chairperson of the Commission is convinced that this criminal attack will only strengthen the resolve of the Ethiopian leadership and people to stand in unity, persevere on the path of reform and ensure the prevalence of the rule of the law. He reiterates the African Union’s support to the efforts of the Ethiopian Government in this respect, and hails the commitment and determination of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.