Statement attributable to the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Mr. Aeneas Chuma, on the killing of two aid workers in Gambella region on 5 September 2019

Addis Ababa, 5 September 2019

On behalf of the humanitarian community in Ethiopia, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. in Ethiopia, Mr. Steven Were Omamo, strongly condemns the attack on an NGO vehicle in Gambella region on 5 September 2019, which resulted in the killing of two aid workers. The aid workers were supporting a stabilization center which provides emergency nutritional support for complicated cases of acute malnutrition in a refugee camp in the area.

"I strongly condemn any attack on humanitarian workers bringing much needed humanitarian assistance to people in need in Ethiopia. Attacks on aid workers in clearly marked humanitarian aid vehicles constitute a violation of International Humanitarian Law".

"I ask the Government of Ethiopia to secure the areas with humanitarian operations and ensure the safety of aid workers. I am confident that Ethiopian authorities will arrest and prosecute those responsible for the attack. I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the families, colleagues and friends of these brave and dedicated aid workers, who were selflessly committed to humanitarian work in Ethiopia," said Mr. Omamo

