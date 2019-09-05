05 Sep 2019

Statement attributable to the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Mr. Aeneas Chuma, on the killing of two aid workers in Gambella region on 5 September 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (85.35 KB)

Addis Ababa, 5 September 2019

On behalf of the humanitarian community in Ethiopia, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. in Ethiopia, Mr. Steven Were Omamo, strongly condemns the attack on an NGO vehicle in Gambella region on 5 September 2019, which resulted in the killing of two aid workers. The aid workers were supporting a stabilization center which provides emergency nutritional support for complicated cases of acute malnutrition in a refugee camp in the area.

"I strongly condemn any attack on humanitarian workers bringing much needed humanitarian assistance to people in need in Ethiopia. Attacks on aid workers in clearly marked humanitarian aid vehicles constitute a violation of International Humanitarian Law".

"I ask the Government of Ethiopia to secure the areas with humanitarian operations and ensure the safety of aid workers. I am confident that Ethiopian authorities will arrest and prosecute those responsible for the attack. I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the families, colleagues and friends of these brave and dedicated aid workers, who were selflessly committed to humanitarian work in Ethiopia," said Mr. Omamo

For further information, please contact:
Choice Okoro, Head of Communications, OCHA Ethiopia, +251.912.502.695; okoroc@un.org

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.