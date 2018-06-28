Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General on Eritrea and Ethiopia

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General welcomes the visit to Ethiopia on 26 June by a high-level delegation from Eritrea as a first concrete step in the process of normalizing relations between the two countries. The Secretary-General notes that diplomatic overtures to ease tensions and resolve the longstanding dispute between the two countries will have a far reaching positive impact on the whole region.

The Secretary-General once again reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to play a role in support of the two countries in the implementation of the boundary decision or in any other area they would deem useful for the United Nations to assist.