Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General - on Ethiopia

The Secretary General is deeply concerned by the weekend’s deadly incidents in Ethiopia. He condemns the killing of the president of the Amhara National Region, the chief of staff of the Ethiopian National Defence Force and two other senior civilian and military staff. He calls on all Ethiopian stakeholders to demonstrate restraint, prevent violence and avoid any action that could undermine the peace and stability of Ethiopia.

The Secretary General welcomes the commitment of the Prime Minister and Government of Ethiopia to ensure that the perpetrators of these actions are brought to justice.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting the Government of Ethiopia in its efforts to address ongoing challenges.