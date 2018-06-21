21 Jun 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Eritrea and Ethiopia

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 21 Jun 2018 View Original

The Secretary-General welcomes the positive steps taken recently by Ethiopia and Eritrea to resolve the outstanding issues regarding the normalization of relations between the two countries.

The Secretary-General commends the efforts of the leaders of both countries to achieve sustainable peace and good neighborly relations which, in turn, will have positive repercussions in the entire Horn of Africa region.

The Secretary-General stands ready to provide all support that may contribute to advancing and consolidating the process of engagement between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.