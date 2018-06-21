Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Eritrea and Ethiopia

The Secretary-General welcomes the positive steps taken recently by Ethiopia and Eritrea to resolve the outstanding issues regarding the normalization of relations between the two countries.

The Secretary-General commends the efforts of the leaders of both countries to achieve sustainable peace and good neighborly relations which, in turn, will have positive repercussions in the entire Horn of Africa region.

The Secretary-General stands ready to provide all support that may contribute to advancing and consolidating the process of engagement between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General