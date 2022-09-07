Statement Attributable to the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (07 September 2022)

Entebbe / Geneva

The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia expresses its deep concern about the renewal of hostilities between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front. Eritrean troops are also engaged in hostilities, and the conflict risks spreading to other states. The Commission reiterates its call to all parties immediately to cease hostilities, to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, and to return to the process of dialogue.

In light of the threat to peace and security in the region, the Commission welcomes the decision of the UN Security Council discuss the situation in Ethiopia as a matter of urgency. It further calls upon the Council to take action under the Charter needed to ensure the protection of civilians and prevent escalation that could further destabilize the region. Given the gravity of the situation, the Commission urges the Council to keep the situation in Ethiopia and the Horn high on its agenda.

More information about the ICHREE can be found here - https://www.ohchr.org/en/hr-bodies/hrc/ichre-ethiopa/index