Statement by Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ramesh Rajasingham, on Tigray (25 June 2021)

(New York, 25 June 2021): Reports that three Médecins Sans Frontières staff members have been killed in Tigray are outrageous and saddening.

I extend my sincere condolences to the victims’ families, loved ones, and to MSF.

I strongly condemn all attacks directed against humanitarian workers. Humanitarian workers, like all civilians, must be respected and protected.

Authorities must now promptly investigate these reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law.

