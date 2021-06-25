Ethiopia
Statement by Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ramesh Rajasingham, on Tigray (25 June 2021)
Attachments
(New York, 25 June 2021): Reports that three Médecins Sans Frontières staff members have been killed in Tigray are outrageous and saddening.
I extend my sincere condolences to the victims’ families, loved ones, and to MSF.
I strongly condemn all attacks directed against humanitarian workers. Humanitarian workers, like all civilians, must be respected and protected.
Authorities must now promptly investigate these reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law.
END
For further information, please contact:
Zoe Paxton, OCHA New York, + 1 917 297 1542, paxton@un.org
Vanessa Huguenin, OCHA Geneva, +41 79 202 68 44, huguenin@un.org
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.