Statement by Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ramesh Rajasingham, on Tigray

(New York, 23 June 2021): I am deeply disturbed by reports of bombing yesterday that killed and wounded civilians in a market in Togoga, Tigray. I am equally alarmed by reports of armed forces blocking roads and preventing ambulances from evacuating the wounded for medical treatment. I extend my sincere condolences to the victims’ families and community.

All parties to the conflict must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law. Attacks directed against civilians and indiscriminate attacks are prohibited, and all parties must take constant care to spare civilians throughout military operations. The wounded must receive, to the fullest extent practicable and with the least possible delay, the medical care and attention they need.

I call on the Ethiopian authorities to carry out a prompt and effective investigation into this attack and subsequent acts depriving victims of medical treatment, and to prosecute perpetrators of serious violations of international humanitarian law.

