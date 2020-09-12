Some 147 Ethiopians Repatriated from Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa September 9/2020 ( ENA) Some 147 Ethiopians living in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia repatriated home on Thursday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The returnees were under dire conditions in Riyadh, it was indicated.

It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia has repatriated more than 400,000 citizens from Saudi Arabia over the past three years.

Ethiopia has never refused to receive its citizens from any country but operates according to principle and the availability of resources and capacity.