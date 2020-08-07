Somali refugees in Ethiopia: Jijiga Region Situational Update, July 2020

Operational context

As of July 2020, the registered population under the UNHCR Sub-Office in Jijiga (SOJ) stood at 39,286 persons, of whom 60% are below the age of 18. There are three Refugee Camps under SOJ namely Kebribeyah (15,076 refugees), Aw-Barre (12,136 refugees) and Sheder (12,074 refugees). UNHCR SOJ is also part of the inter-agency response to the IDP situation in the Region. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic efforts have been exerted to prevent the spread of the virus in the refugee camps. Awareness campaigns have been intensified, including through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials which were translated in the Somali language and distributed to persons of concern. Moreover, 10 health personnel (3 in each camp) and 1 health coordinator have been trained on COVID-19 preparedness and response. Two isolation centers have been set up and furnished within the health centers in the Awbare and Shedder refugee camps. In the first quarter of the year, a growing number of Somali refugees from some of the Refugee Camps in the Melkadida area have arrived, mainly for family reunification. In addition, the operation continues to receive refugees from other countries such as Yemen, Uganda, South Africa, and Djibouti among others. UNHCR is advocating with the Government for the registration of new arrivals.