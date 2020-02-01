Site profile - Ethiopia (January 2020)

Context

The residents of Millennium Park IDP site are Somali IDPs who fled their areas of origin in Oromia. The site, which is located on land slated for development by the Dire Dawa Municipality, with World Bank funding, is included in the Somali Regional Government's durable solutions planning, though the timeframe for potential relocations to Somali Region is not yet known. In the interim, many basic humanitarian needs of the site residents are unmet, including safe water provision and sufficient latrine coverage. Food distribution was very irregular in the second half of 2019, but distribution did take place in Jan 2020