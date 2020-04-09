Shelter/NFI Distribution Guideline in the Context of COVID-19 Outbreak (Version 1 March 2020)

1. Overview

The Shelter and NFI (S/NFI) Cluster in Ethiopia strives to improve the living condition of vulnerable conflict- and climate-affected populations through the provision of life-saving emergency shelter and non-food items (NFIs). With the primary objective of coordinating appropriate, adequate, efficient, relevant, and timely services to displaced, host, and returnee populations living under substandard shelter situations. As the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread unpredictably, it presents a growing risk to partners and beneficiaries, particularly during distributions. This document sets forth the guideline for distributing shelter and NFI in the COVID-19 context to minimize the risk of exposure of personnel, partners, and beneficiaries.

2. Safeguarding and Protection

In line with the Core Principles in the Ethiopia S/NFI Cluster 2019-2021 Strategy, partners should prioritize the protection of displaced and conflict-affected populations and mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID and other protection concerns such as SGBV and PSA.

Guidance on essential actions to reduce risk and mitigate Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) associated with the distribution of shelter, NFIs and cash can be found on the Global Shelter Cluster website: https://tinyurl.com/yyslxosv

3. Planning the distribution

Existing vulnerabilities, particularly of the displaced affect population, are likely to be exacerbated. In contrast, new ones may be developed (not least driven by the social-economic consequences of COVID-19), and these need to be carefully monitored by humanitarian agencies and prioritized in preparedness and responded. COVID-19 outbreak reports indicate that vulnerable member of the community such as Elderly is more susceptible to the pandemic and partners needs to ensure that their activities do not place them further at risk.