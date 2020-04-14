Shelter/NFI Distribution Guideline in the Context of COVID-19 Outbreak

1. Overview

The Shelter and NFI (S/NFI) Cluster in Ethiopia strives to improve the living condition of vulnerable conflict- and climate-affected populations through the provision of life-saving emergency shelter and non-food items (NFIs). With the primary objective of coordinating appropriate, adequate, efficient, relevant, and timely services to displaced, host, and returnee populations living under substandard shelter situations. As the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread unpredictably, it presents a growing risk to partners and beneficiaries, particularly during distributions. This document sets forth the guideline for distributing shelter and NFI in the COVID-19 context to minimize the risk of exposure of personnel, partners, and beneficiaries.