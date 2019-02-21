Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Fact Sheet
Ethiopia hostes 905,831 refugees, 50.1% of them girls and women. Majority came from Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea. and Sudan.
194,329 female refugees are enrolled in formal education within and outside of the refugee camps in Ethiopia.
There are a total of 46 women and girls’ centres in five field operations across the country
Highlights
As part of operationalising the National Strategy for Prevention and Response to Sexual and Gender Based Violence, reflection exercises were conducted throughout UNHCR Ethiopia field offices and camps. SGBV and Child Protection (CP) partners, including ARRA reflected on key achievements, challenges, opportunities, and developed action points towards achieving the six goals of the Strategy. The information thus gathered will be used for further planning and improved implementation towards achieving the objectives.
The 2018 Campaign for 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence was commemorated throughout UNHCR Ethiopia field offices and camps under the theme, “End Gender-Based Violence in the World of Work”. From November 25th (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to December 10th (Human Rights Day), operations pushed for systemic change and accountability to gender-based violence in all situations of work. Some of the activities were coffee discussions to discuss SGBV issues such as child marriage and domestic violence, as well as panel discussions on SGBV topics accompanied with some entertaining activities - As part of the effort to reinforce UNHCR’s policies and guidance on Prevention and Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), and benchmark them with current standards within UN agencies and the humanitarian sector, UNHCR Ethiopia hosted a review mission on current PSEA Policies and Procedures. The mission gathered relevant information as inputs for the overall evaluation of UNHCR’s Policies and Procedures on PSEA; draft reports will be ready in January.
UNHCR Ethiopia hosted a National Workshop on SGBV Prevention, Mitigation and Response Mainstreaming. The objective of the workshop was to enforce responsibilities for addressing SGBV prevention, risk mitigation and appropriate response measures across all sectors. At the end of the workshop, Education, Child Protection, Health and Nutrition, WASH, Shelter and Energy sectors produced National Action Plans to mainstream SGBV across the respective sectors.
Action plans on Community Based Complaints Mechanism (CBCM) for Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) were developed for camps in Afar and Tigray regions to support CBCMs roll-out in 2019.
The SGBV e-learning Level 1 online course has been introduced as a mandatory course to all UNHCR staff in Ethiopia across sectors and functional levels.