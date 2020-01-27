27 Jan 2020

Seven Million Ethiopians Need Food, Humanitarian Aid: NDRMC

Report
from Government of Ethiopia
Published on 26 Jan 2020

ENA, January 26/20202 Some seven million people need humanitarian aid including emergency food assistance, according to the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC).

The commission added that it has identified those people who need food and non-food assistance since June 2020.

In an exclusive interview with Ethiopian News Agency, Debebe Zewede, Pulic Relation Director at NDRMC said based on the assessment of the commission some 7 million people have been in need of food assistance, requiring over one billion US dollars in humanitarian aid.

Noting that 6 million people have been now receiving food aid, the director said adding that there is some reduction from the preceding year, which the country had 8 million people taking food aid.

Debebe stated that Ethiopia has been facing a recurrent drought phenomenon unlike the past years saying “the incident is affecting the country’s economy and the lives of the people.”

For him, the global climate change has brought detrimental impact on Ethiopia and resulted recurrent drought.

Accordingly, the government has been exerting maximum efforts to prevent the drought and El Niño induced impact jointly with international donors.

