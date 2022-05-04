Serdo refugee camp profile – April 2022

Following the spreading of the conflict in Northern Ethiopia into Afar region in October 2021 and its effect on Barahle refugee camp in February 2022, staff of UNHCR partners and Government’s Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) had to leave the site. The Ethiopian Government quickly identified a site in Serdo, 40 km from Samara (Dubti woreda), to accommodate the refugees fleeing Barahle and the surrounding areas.

Before the escalation of the hostilities, 20,639 refugees were hosted in Barahle refugee camp and 13,600 refugees were living with the host communities in Dalool and Erebti woredas. Since the conflict affected Barahle camp, 15,000 refugees have been reached by RRS in Afdera, Dabure, Bada, Samara and Altefa towns.