Senior Commanders Meeting on the Implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF)

Nairobi, Kenya, 7 November 2022: The African Union Commission convenes the Senior Commanders’ Meeting following the signing of the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Today’s meeting, is consistent with Article 6 (d) of the recently signed Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), wherein the parties agreed to organize a meeting of senior commanders within 5 days from the signing of the Agreement to discuss and work out detailed modalities on its implementation including, disarmament issues, taking into account the security situation on the ground.

The meeting should also provide a roadmap for immediate humanitarian access and restoration of services in the Tigray region. This builds on the establishment of a hotline by the parties within 24 hours of signing the Agreement to facilitate communication between senior commanders of both sides.

The African Union Commission commends the Parties on these key confidence-building measures and their continued commitment to the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, as part of overall efforts to end the conflict and give peace a chance.

The Commanders meeting is facilitated by the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H.E Olusegun Obasanjo, together with AU High-level Panel Members, former President of Kenya H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa and Member of the AU Panel of the Wise.

The expected outcomes of the meeting include modalities for silencing the guns, humanitarian access, and the restoration of services in the Tigray region.

The African Union Commission expresses gratitude to the Government and People of the Republic of Kenya for hosting the senior commanders meeting, a demonstration of the Continent’s commitment to the African Union’s Agenda of Silencing the Guns in Africa.

The African Union Commission further wishes to thank the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, the United States of America, and the African Development Bank for their continued support towards the process.