Security Council Press Statement on Ethiopia (5 November 2021)

SC/14691

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez (Mexico):

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia. The Members of the Security Council further expressed serious concern about the impact of the conflict on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, as well as the stability of the country and the wider region.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the efforts of the United Nations Secretary‑General in response to the situation in Ethiopia. The members of the Security Council called for refraining from inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness. The members of the Security Council called for the respect of international humanitarian law, for safe and unhindered humanitarian access, the re-establishment of public services, and further urged the scaling up of humanitarian assistance. They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire and for the creation of conditions for the start of an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the role of regional organizations, namely the African Union, in resolving conflicts and sustaining regional peace and security. In this regard, they took note of the statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the situation in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia of 3 November and further expressed support for the African Union High Representative for the Horn of African Region, Olusegun Obasanjo. The members of the Security Council welcomed his strategy and efforts to achieve a ceasefire and a prompt and peaceful resolution of the conflict. The members of the Security Council strongly urged for cooperation with and support to the African Union High Representative.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Ethiopia.

For information media. Not an official record.