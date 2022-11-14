Secretary-General Welcomes Agreement between Ethiopia Army, Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front

SG/SM/21581

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes yesterday’s agreement between senior commanders of the Ethiopian army and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front establishing the modalities for the implementation of the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement. The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations’ readiness to support this critical process. He calls on the parties to move ahead as a matter of urgency in translating this agreement into concrete improvements for civilians on the ground, including accelerating the facilitation of humanitarian access and the restoration of essential services.

