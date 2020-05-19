Secretary-General Encouraged by Good Progress in Trilateral Talks to Reach Agreement over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

SG/SM/20088

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General continues to follow closely developments related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. He notes the good progress in the negotiations between the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Sudan thus far, and encourages the three parties to persevere with efforts to peacefully resolve any remaining differences and to achieve a mutually beneficial agreement.

The Secretary-General underscores the importance of the 2015 Declaration of Principles on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which emphasizes cooperation based on common understanding, mutual benefit, good faith, win-win and the principles of international law.

The Secretary-General encourages progress towards an amicable agreement in accordance with the spirit of these Principles.

