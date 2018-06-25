Secretary-General Condemns Violence at Rally Attended by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister

SG/SM/19100

23 JUNE 2018

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General learned with grave concern the news of an explosion on Saturday at a rally attended by Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The Secretary-General condemns this act of violence. He conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the Government and people of Ethiopia.

