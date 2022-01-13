Ethiopia

SEA Risk Assessment Guide - Ethiopia PSEA Network

Introduction

Assessing and minimizing risks for sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) is key to ensuring programmes are as safe as possible. At the very least, a rapid risk assessment can be conducted at the beginning of an emergency response, but a more thorough risk assessment will be needed once the programme or project is underway. As stated in the Ethiopia PSEA Network’s endorsed strategy and workplan for 2021-22 (p.3), all network members and focal points are responsible for organizing risk assessments on a quarterly basis. It is therefore important to keep in mind that the below is not intended as an exhaustive list of potential questions and considerations or a precise instruction as to which approach you are expected to undertake but merely a guide. Please also remember that SEA risks should also be considered at all stages of an intervention or programme cycle.

