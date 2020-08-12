Ethiopia
Scoping report: Ethiopia’s response to climate change and gender
Attachments
This assessment identifies to what extent gender has been mainstreamed into Ethiopia’s climate change policy, programmes, budget and monitoring and evaluation frameworks. It focuses on two lead federal organisations responsible for coordinating climate change actions in Ethiopia; namely the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission (EFCCC), and the Ministry of Finance (MoF).
The main findings of this report are:
- Gender-responsive climate change policy and programmes are vital for addressing climate change issues and for duly executing provisions in the Climate-Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) Strategy and National Adaptation Plan (NAP) frameworks.
- The understanding of which gender issues can be incorporated into the day-to-day operations of these departments, and how, varies across and within the consulted offices and officials.
- Gaps have been identified in terms of awareness of continental and international frameworks being adopted by leading intergovernmental agencies on gender and climate change.
- The lack of institutionalization has severely deterred gender-responsive planning and implementation of programmes, accountability and monitoring, intra-and inter-sectoral coordination, and gender-equal decision-making on climate change issues.