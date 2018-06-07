Rights of Migrants in Action: Child Protection Projects - Synthesis Report of Lessons Learned in Benin, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Indonesia

1. Background and objectives

A. Rights of migrants in action project

The “Rights of Migrants in Action” (RoMiA) was a global project that aimed to protect and promote the rights of migrants while harnessing the knowledge and building the capacity of civil society organizations (CSO). The project focused on enforcing and promoting the rights of, and improving access to services, for migrant domestic workers (MDWs) and victims of human trafficking (VoT), as these are particularly vulnerable groups. Working in 15 countries along migration corridors, the project reflected, from a national and regional perspective, the challenges faced by migrants, their families, governments and serviceproviding organizations.

From 2014 to 2017, the project has supported 43 CSOs in increasing access to services for MDWs and VoTs with different areas of focus, depending on national and regional migration trends, the needs of CSOs and, most importantly, the needs of migrants.

The main objectives of the project were to:

1. Foster a harmonized and coordinated approach by CSOs regarding the protection of migrants’ human rights , in particular migrant domestic workers and victims of human trafficking.

2. Enhance migrants’ access to social services in the target countries and the provision of services through small-scale CSO projects.

3. Build and strengthen CSOs’ capacities to support the improvement of migrants’ human rights, in particular migrant domestic workers and victims of human trafficking.

The RoMiA project was co-funded by the European Union through the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Development and Cooperation (DG DEVCO) and the IFRC.

Overall, the work of the CSOs was actively coordinated and supported by National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (NS) in each of the 15 countries of implementation, under the overall management of the IFRC.

At local level, the NS contributed to the planning, implementation and monitoring of the activities based on their knowledge of the local context. They facilitated interactions and partnerships with key governmental authorities and stakeholders and provided support for the capacity building and visibility of the actions of the CSOs, thus contributing to the sustainability of the projects.

B. Objective of the synthesis report

Among the RoMiA projects, a number focused on protection and assistance for children on the move affected by or at risk of trafficking or exploitative labour.

Between July and December 2017, four evaluations were conducted by external consultants to understand the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of the projects focused on protection and assistance to children in Ecuador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Indonesia.

Given its relevance, information on similar projects in Benin was also compiled for this synthesis study. Samples of communication materials from Honduras are also included given their relevance to the topic and contribution to coordinated regional efforts.

The key objective of the evaluations was to determine successes, challenges and future directions of Red Cross and Red Crescent supported projects to protect children on the move.

The focus on children reflects the particular needs of girl and boy migrants, or those at risk of migrating, in relation to trafficking, exploitative labour.

C. IFRC focus on protection and assistance to children on the move

The IFRC position on protection and assistance for children on the move is outlined in five key messages.

1. All children on the move, irrespective of their legal standing, age, gender, or health status, should have access to protection and humanitarian assistance.

2. Because of their greater vulnerability unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) require particular and urgent protection.

3. No child should be detained based solely on her or his migration status.

4. To improve the protection and humanitarian assistance for children on the move, it is necessary to engage meaningfully and provide leadership opportunities for girls and boys to identify protection risks and find and implement solutions.

5. More needs to be done to enhance the evidence base of what specific interventions are effective in protecting children on the move and those that are not, and why.