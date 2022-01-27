Return Migration Dynamics in Five Ethiopian Communities of High Emigration: Insights from the Regional Data Hub’s (RDH) Research on Young Ethiopian Migration along the Eastern Corridor: Case Study Report 3

INTRODUCTION

Migration flows from Ethiopia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and South Africa are bi-directional, involving not only outward migration but also significant return migration movements.

A migrant’s willingness to return relates to many factors, including his or her experience, duration of stay in the host country and whether the goals the migrant was hoping to achieve through migration have been satisfied.

While migration in certain contexts can be seen as a more permanent solution to addressing livelihood, security and other concerns, the irregular migration of young Ethiopians along the Eastern Corridor is more temporary in nature and mostly driven by strong economic pressures and the desire for a better life. Of the 3,155 first-time and re-migrating individuals interviewed in Obock and Bossaso during the first two phases of this research, only around 5 per cent reported that they were not planning on returning home in the future.4 Migrants commonly linked the decision of when to return to reaching a certain financial or material goal rather than a set time frame, and mostly reported that they planned on returning home once they have accumulated enough money to start a business, build a house or buy a car (IOM, 2021a).

However, not all young Ethiopians who migrate along the Eastern Route to Saudi Arabia manage to successfully reach their destination. Migration journeys via both Obock and Bossaso are fraught with danger and are physically as well as emotionally challenging. Migrants often experience a lack of access to basic services, shelter and medical care, and insufficient provision of food and water. Segments of the journey are carried out on foot through the desert in extreme temperatures. Severe dehydration, fatigue or water-borne disease from drinking ground water are not uncommon, and are among the leading causes of migrant deaths on this route. Migrants are also vulnerable to numerous security threats such as violent extortion and physical and emotional abuse by a range of actors along the route (IOM, 2020b). Migrants who experience particularly difficult journeys to Obock and Bossaso that make them unable or unwilling to continue towards Yemen, often decide to end their journey and return home by themselves or through IOM’s AVRR programme and the support of the Migration Response Centres in these two hubs. Around 14 per cent of young migrants surveyed in the first two phases of the research were returning to Ethiopia, mostly due to illnesses or injuries, lack of money to continue their journey or fear of upcoming dangers en route (IOM, 2021a).

Bi-directional flows between origin and host countries often occur when large, irregular migration flows exist.

Both the Eastern and Southern Routes are travelled on by many irregular migrants each year, with the Eastern Route being the main migratory corridor out of Ethiopia. The route was heavily impacted by COVID-19 mobility restrictions in 2020. IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded around 158,000 irregular movements in 2020 despite severe movement restrictions reducing migratory flows along this corridor by over 80 per cent around April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in March 2020. In 2019, DTM tracked almost half a million irregular movements (468,234) on the Eastern Corridor (IOM, 2019a). Large return migration flows began in 2016, when the Government of Saudi Arabia committed to reducing unemployment in the country by tightening immigration policies and cracking down on undocumented migration.

Deportations began in 2017 and IOM has electronically registered 421,709 Ethiopians at Bole International airport between May 2017 and October 2021 (IOM, 2021d).

Returnees often arrive in Ethiopia after having spent many months in detention, where reports of abuse and inhuman and degrading conditions are rampant (Human Rights Watch, 2020). Deportation, especially of migrants who were intercepted at the border or did not manage to secure employment prior to interception, may severely impact reintegration outcomes when migrants are not able to recover the cost of their journeys and return home empty-handed, to families that may be worse off than prior to their migration.

Compared to the Eastern Route, migration from Ethiopia to South Africa tends to be more permanent.

South Africa has historically been seen as a destination where migrants can prosper economically in a short period of time, allowing migrants not only to improve their own livelihoods but also enhance the lives of their families back home through remittances and other forms of support. In addition to migrants moving in search of better job opportunities in the informal economy of South Africa, the country was also a destination for migrants seeking refuge from political challenges at origin. South Africa welcomed a significant number of Ethiopian refugees and asylum-seekers in the 90s and its 1998 Refugee Act granted migrants the right to work and study while asylum claims were being processed (Estifanos et al, 2019). In recent years, however, South Africa has increasingly tightened its asylum and immigration policies and rising xenophobia within the country has increased migrants’ vulnerabilities.7 Nonetheless, migrants continue to travel from Ethiopia to South Africa, driven by the success of the large Ethiopian diaspora in the country.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting movement restrictions, new return trends emerged along the Eastern Route. Many migrants became stranded in transit locations where they were unable to continue their journeys, in host communities that were themselves struggling under the economic and health impact of the disease. Not only did this leave migrants with reduced coping mechanisms to support themselves, they were also confronted with stigma and a rise in xenophobia in some locations where they were perceived as carriers of the disease. At the end of 2020, IOM estimated that at 7 Some of the recent amendments to the Refugees Act include punishment for illegal entry, unreasonable five-day reporting periods to Refugee Reception Offices and broader powers given to officials for cessation and exclusion and limitations on the right to work of asylum seekers. In addition, increasing difficulties in accessing proper asylum documents and short renewal periods limit the options of employment and access to social assistance and financial services of individuals seeking refuge (Khan & Rayner, 2020). least 2,700 migrants were stranded in the EHoA region, with a further 32,700 stranded in Yemen in dire conditions (IOM, 2020a). As a result of migrants not being able to proceed with their journeys to Saudi Arabia, many attempted to spontaneously return from Yemen to Djibouti (around 6,000 migrants) or Somalia (around 1,300 migrants) in the hope of returning home. Migrants returning from Yemen are often very vulnerable, as many have experienced prolonged detention and/or abuse in Yemen and most have depleted their resources during the unsuccessful migration journey. Data collected through IOM’s Missing Migrant’s Project suggest that the journey from Yemen to the Horn of Africa is fraught with danger. Of all migrant deaths recorded by IOM in the EHoA region in 2020, 96 per cent involved migrants returning from Yemen to Djibouti, where some migrants were reportedly forced to disembark in offshore areas and were unable to reach land and others dehydrated while crossing the desert on foot with little or no water for their journey.

Migration along the Southern Route has also been impacted by the pandemic due to border closures, travel restrictions and localized lockdowns in key transit hubs such as Eastleigh in Nairobi. The situation of Ethiopian migrants intercepted and detained in transit countries such as Kenya and Tanzania was also exacerbated during the pandemic, as migrants are held in detention until they are repatriated and border closures and travel restrictions significantly prolonged the duration of their detainment.

IOM estimates that over 2,200 migrants are stranded in Tanzanian detention centres as of September 2021.

Thus, return migration to Ethiopia is often characterized by involuntariness rather than success, which may impact migrants’ return experiences and makes their social and economic reintegration more challenging.