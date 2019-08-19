19 Aug 2019

Return of Ethiopian migrants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (5 May 2017 - 31 July 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (698.81 KB)

BACKGROUND

In April 2017, the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched a campaign titled ‘A Nation without Violations’, granting all irregular migrants an amnesty period of 90 days to leave the country without facing penalties. An estimated 500,000 migrants were present in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) when the campaign was launched in March. After multiple extensions, the amnesty period ended in November 2017.

Returnees arrive at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, where they are registered by IOM staff before continuing on to their destination. IOM also provides travel support to the most vulnerable migrants. IOM estimates that around 290,000 have returned to Ethiopia since the decree was issued, 262,874 of whom have been registered since April 2017.
Since May 2017, IOM has electronically registered 256,132 returnees whose profiles are presented in this factsheet.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE

290,000 estimated to have returned to Ethiopia since March 2017

256,132 electronically registered and profiled by IOM since May 2017

21,657 minors registered by IOM staff at Bole airport since May 2017

9,486 returnees arriving at Bole airport on average each month

89% of registered migrants returned involuntarily

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

