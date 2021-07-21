Response Update - Crisis in Tigray: Gender based violence AOR, June 2021

OVERVIEW

The crisis in the Tigray Region has resulted in protection risks and concerns that have heightened the vulnerability of women, girls, boys, and men. As of 24th May, 1,918,220 people have been identified as internally displaced throughout the Tigray Region, 52% of whom are women and girls (1). Continued fighting, insecurity, break-down of security systems and social services, involvement of multiple armed actors, critical humanitarian needs and dire living conditions have created a high-risk environment and forced displacement in which GBV is a widespread daily reality for women and girls. The extent of the GBV problem in this crisis is captured in various statements including by the Ministry of Women, Children and Youth, Prime Minister, ICVA, IASC, UNSRSG-SVC, and the heads of nine UN agencies and other officials (2). Furthermore, findings from consultations with women and girls held by IRC show that there is an increase in sexual harassment, assault, rape and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) (3).

A breakdown of traditional accountability mechanisms, increased exposure to and normalization of GBV, lack of economic opportunities, alcohol abuse, under-prioritization of GBV, lack of GBV reporting mechanisms and healthcare workers trained in GBV management are highlighted as contributing factors (4).

Access to health, social welfare, and justice services is challenging to women and children. There are 414 health facilities, in Tigray region, 72 percent are fully functional, however only 26 percent offer full-service availability, while only 29 percent offer Clinical Management of Rape (CMR) services (5). Furthermore, overcrowded IDP sites, shortage of basic services, and the looming famine are likely to exacerbate the GBV risks for women and girls.