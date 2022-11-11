Response to Internal Displacement in Ethiopia Fact Sheet, July – September 2022

Situation overview

The severe drought, increase in conflict, and high food prices have had a cumulative devastating humanitarian impact across the country and represented major drivers of displacement that have exacerbated an already complex and protracted humanitarian crisis.

The latest DTM report indicates that through the 30th round.

Site Assessment in June and July 2022, 2.72 million IDPs (522,138 households) were internally displaced across 2,120 sites in Ethiopia, and there were an estimated 2 million returning IDPs (456,120 households) across 1,662 villages in Ethiopia1 due to the ongoing conflict and drought.

Humanitarian access continues to present significant challenges, mainly as a result of the ongoing conflict and insecurity especially in the Northern Ethiopia. The conflict has disproportionately affected vulnerable displaced and non-displaced persons and continues to cause increasingly severe humanitarian and protection needs. The current situation is exacerbated by insecurity, access constraints, and limited number of service providers. Likewise in the Somali, Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples (SNNP) regions, the continued drought and protracted displacement worsen existing vulnerabilities and risks amongst the communities. Moreover, women, children, and persons with disabilities are the worst affected.