Response to Internal Displacement in Ethiopia Fact Sheet - January to June 2021

To provide quality protection support and services to IDPs. To address basic needs of IDPs through shelter, core relief items and camp management activities enhancing their protection. To support IDPs in achieving a durable solution of their choice to their displacement.

Conflict, inter-communal violence, natural disasters and other impacts of climate change continue to drive people into displacement. Some have lived in displacement for several years, while others have fled their homes very recently. It is estimated that some 4 million people are internally displaced across the country, while 1.4 million IDPs are returning to find a durable solution.1 All of them need our attention. In response to this internal displacement situation, in the first half of the year, UNHCR reached over 365,000 people in eight of Ethiopia’s regions including Afar, Benishangul Gumuz, Dire Dawa, Gambella, Oromia, SNNP, Somali and Tigray regions.

When responding to internal displacement, UNHCR responds on a needs-basis and works closely with partner organizations and coordinates its activities with authorities and through the respective humanitarian Cluster for Protection, Shelter/NFI and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM).