Response to Internal Displacement in Ethiopia Fact Sheet - January to December 2021

Provide quality protection support and services to IDPs. Address basic needs of IDPs through shelter, core relief items and camp management activities enhancing their protection. Support IDPs in achieving a durable solution of their choice to their displacement.

Conflict, inter-communal violence, natural disasters and other impacts of climate change continue to drive people into displacement. Some have lived in displacement for several years, while others have fled their homes very recently. It is estimated that over 4.2 million people are internally displaced across the country, while 1.5 million IDPs are returning to find a durable solution. All of them need our attention.

In response to this internal displacement situation, in 2021, UNHCR reached over 1.7 million people in nine of Ethiopia’s regions including Afar, Amhara, Benishangul Gumuz, Dire Dawa, Gambella, Oromia, SNNPR, Somali and Tigray. In addition, UNHCR supported over 580,000 IDPs in communal settings through its camp coordination and camp management (CCCM) role.

UNHCR responds to internal displacement on a needs-basis, works closely with partner organizations and coordinates its activities with authorities as well as through the respective humanitarian Cluster.