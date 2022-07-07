Report on protection assessment for IDPs in host community in Shire

Background

The Tigray conflict, which broke out in November has had a widespread negative impact on the lives of the people in the region. Increasing violence and flagrant human rights violations and abuses in the conflict zones, especially in Western Tigray forced the displacement of tens of thousands of people to various Woredas in North-western and central Tigray. In 2022 the conflict has continued to progress with new displacement and limitations on a return resulting in around 1.8 million IDPs in Tigray. Shire, like other urban towns in Tigray, has played host to large numbers of IDPs, most of whom are in the Shire AoR’s 18 IDP sites around the city. However, a good number of the IDPs also reside in host communities since their arrival at the beginning of the conflict. While the host community initially helped the IDPs with food and shelter, the continued de facto embargo has dwindled all lifesaving supplies and services, and also rendered the host population in dire need. Whereas their compatriots in the IDP camps have had access to humanitarian supplies, the IDPs in the host community have hardly had access to humanitarian assistance. Most of them live in rented houses as they hoped the displacement would be for a short time. However, as the displacement has prolonged, they are increasingly faced with life-saving challenges including the lack of access to food, and difficulties in paying their rent thus resulting in evictions, and health concerns. In May 2022, the Protection Cluster of the Shire AoR carried out a rapid protection assessment of the IDPs in the host community to gather critical data on the protection concerns of the IDPs in the host community and provide a quick overview of the protection situation in the host community.