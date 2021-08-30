Reorienting and rebuilding the health system in war-torn Tigray, Ethiopia

Azeb Gebresilassie Tesema, Yohannes Kinfu

Summary box

Conflict and war have direct and indirect effects on health and health systems.

The war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has already caused a considerable number of casualties, massive internal displacement and over 70 000 refugees in neighbouring Sudan. It also led to the collapse of the health system.

The task of restoring and rebuilding Tigray’s health system requires maintaining a balance between providing urgent humanitarian assistance and building a resilient health system.