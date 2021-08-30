Ethiopia
Reorienting and rebuilding the health system in war-torn Tigray, Ethiopia
Azeb Gebresilassie Tesema, Yohannes Kinfu
Summary box
Conflict and war have direct and indirect effects on health and health systems.
The war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has already caused a considerable number of casualties, massive internal displacement and over 70 000 refugees in neighbouring Sudan. It also led to the collapse of the health system.
The task of restoring and rebuilding Tigray’s health system requires maintaining a balance between providing urgent humanitarian assistance and building a resilient health system.
It requires reorienting service delivery according to location and security level; redefining the essential health service package to meet new needs; building capacity for emergency response; reskilling and empowering the health workforce and coordinating actors and resources to create a sustainable and resilient health system.