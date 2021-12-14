Regional Bureau for East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region - Update on GRF follow-up in the region: Tracking progress on pledge implementation

This update highlights progress made with regards to the implementation of flagship pledges in the East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes (EHAGL) region. These important pledges were made by States, NGOs, private sector partners, and other stakeholders during the 2019 Global Refugee Forum (GRF) and focus on Burundi, Djibouti,

Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. In addition, key pledges made during different refugee-related events in recent years in the region are included, as well as updates on flagship initiatives, stocktaking events and publications. Many pledges made by donors and partners demonstrate the commitment across the humanitarian-development nexus towards a more equitable burden and responsibility sharing and the political will to find durable solutions.