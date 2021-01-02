Region to Raise 50 Mln Birr to Support Displaced People in Metekel

Addis Ababa, January (2/2021)The Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State announced the beginning of a campaign aimed at raising 50 million Birr to support internally displaced people in Metekel Zone.

According to the regional state, there are more than 100,000 internally displaced people in Metekel Zone of the region due to the existing instability in the area.

Representative of the Chief Administrator, Babekir Kelifa told ENA that the regional government has been working to support and rehabilitate the displaced.

As part of the intervention, the regional state has begun a two weeks campaign to raise 50 million birr worth financial and material supports, he said.

Committees are in place and public forums have been organized to implement the plan, he added.

Babekir stated that members of the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and public servants are expected to take part in the campaign.

He urged all pertinent actors to exert the maximum efforts to support the displaced.

Residents approached by ENA have also called on all Ethiopians to play their part in rehabilitating the displaced in Metekel.

One of the residents of Assosa city, Yenework Tilahun urged non-governmental actors to engage in supporting victims of the recurrent violence in Metekel Zone.

She also stressed the need to intensify the ongoing law enforcement operation in the area to bring the perpetrators to justice aside from providing support and rehabilitating the displaced.