Refugee Protection Working Group Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Terms of Reference

Main Objective and Actions

The overarching objective of the Refugee Protection Working Group (RPWG) is to ensure a timely, effective and coordinated refugee protection response in Ethiopia, underpinning the broader refugee response in the country. Toward this end, the RPWG will:

Work collaboratively to establish/confirm the refugee protection objectives that form the essential foundation of the Ethiopia refugee operation; Promote the systematic application of rights and community-based protection approaches, ensuring accountability to populations of concern; Undertake advocacy efforts with national authorities and other key national and international stakeholders to strengthen the quality of refugee protection in Ethiopia; Collect and share good practices from member organizations; Update on key operational issues faced by refugees and seek members contributions; Ensure effective coordination with the Refugee Task Force, in collaboration with the CP/SGBV sub-group, Education sub-group and Urban/Kenya Borena sub-group; Ensure that capacity building of refugee communities and of key national protection actors is embedded within the refugee protection strategies; Guide, coordinate and provide oversight of the network of field-based PWGs and, where it is determined essential that such entities are established, thematic protection sub-groups, ensuring consistency as well as effective channels of communication and information management; Ensure that a multi-year solutions orientation is a key feature of the refugee protection strategy; Provide protection inputs to the broader Refugee Task Force meetings;

Governance

The Refugee Protection Working Group (RPWG) will be chaired by UNHCR, and ARRA, whenever possible. UNHCR will act as secretariat and will be responsible for the preparation of agenda, in consultation with member organizations, and draft minutes of meetings, including follow up on action points and/or recommendations for senior management in UNHCR, ARRA and partner organizations. The secretariat is also responsible for all reporting by the RPWG as well as the scheduling of meetings, as agreed by the membership.

Where thematic protection sub-groups and/or field-based PWGs are determined to be essential to ensuring an effective refugee protection response, these are constituent entities of the National PWG and fall under its overall leadership.

Membership

Membership in the RPWG is open to host government entities, representatives of donor governments, UN agencies, international NGOs, national NGOs and other civil society actors committed to a refugee protection response, in line with international, regional and national refugee law. It is expected that members will actively contribute to enhancing refugee protection in a spirit of collaboration and transparency, and in ways that are both effective and measurable.

Reporting and Relationship with Other Entities

In line with the Global Refugee Coordination Model (RCM), the RPWG, through its chair, reports to the UNHCR Representative and has a central advisory and review role in relation to other sectors in the refugee operation so as to ensure that their strategies and plans are grounded in a clear protection framework.

Education Sub-Working Group, CP/SGBV Sub-Working Group and Urban Kenya Borena Sub-Working Group operate under the guidance of the RPWG. Other thematic groups might be established as deemed necessary by the members of the RPWG.

The RPWG complements and reports to the Refugee Task Force (RTF) meeting.

Meetings

RPWG Meetings will be held on the first Thursday of the month.

CP/SGBV Sub-Working Group meeting will be held on the last Wednesday of the month.

Education Sub-Working Group meeting will be held on the first Thursday of the month.

Addis Ababa 06 April 2017