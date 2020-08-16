Refugee and host communities in Ethiopia: 2018–2019 integrated national study

This report provides an overview of findings from a set of regional studies on the policy and operational context in which reforms to Ethiopia’s refugee operation are taking place, with particular attention to service delivery systems for both refugees and host communities.

The report presents recommendations for addressing a range of policy challenges involved in implementing the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) in Ethiopia, key among them the lack of clarity about what ‘integration’ should look like in different locations, and which aspects should move at what pace. It also proposes a new model for understanding the challenges of service delivery integration based on the research.

Five separate reports on each of the main refugee-hosting regions in Ethiopia – Gambella, Somali Regional State (SRS), Tigray, Afar and Benishangul-Gumuz – will be published in 2020, based on research conducted in 2018–2019.

Read the research