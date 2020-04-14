Recommendations on food distribution procedures in the context of the global outbreak of COVID-19

Background

Following the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the reported cases in Ethiopia, food operators - National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), the Joint Emergency Operation Plan (JEOP) and World Food Programme (WFP), are taking the below outlined measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures are intended to help prevent transmission of coronavirus and to keep staff, targeted beneficiaries and stakeholders safe and healthy during food distribution activities. The measures will be critical to follow as food operators are planning to assist six million food insecure beneficiaries in targeted regions at more than 3,000 food distribution sites throughout Ethiopia, as determined in the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).