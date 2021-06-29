Recent Events in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region ‘Extremely Worrisome’, Secretary-General Says

SG/SM/20804

28 JUNE 2021

The following statement by Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

Recent events in the Tigray region of Ethiopia are extremely worrisome. They demonstrate, once again, that there is no military solution to the crisis. I have just spoken with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and I am hopeful that an effective cessation of hostilities will take place. It is essential that civilians are protected, humanitarian aid reach the people in need and a political solution is found.

